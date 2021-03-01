Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID vaccine headed to California

Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine will start going into people's arms across the nation on Tuesday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one injection, so the pharmaceutical giant is ramping up production as never before.

"I really can't think of another time in our history where we've been able to ramp up at this kind of pace," said the company's CEO Alex Gorsky. "And we say 100 million dose by June, that means 100 million vaccinations, patients that will have been treated."

Some people in the South Bay, where the overall vaccine supply is still not readily available, were mixed on whether or not they would get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or hold out for the slightly more effective Pfizer and Moderna ones.

"Right now I'd say the Moderna. Just because I don't want anybody in my family to get it. My mother has pre-existing conditions and our pod is configured to make it that she never gets sick," said Sam Karimzadeh of San Jose.

Vaccines also slow the rate of contagion, a benefit for the whole community. But vaccine doubters will only make the wait shorter for those willing to take any vaccine available.

Advertisement

"I don't think it's necessary for me, for a flu that has a 99% survival rate. I still don't know anybody who's had it," said Sandra Douglas of San Jose.

Where it really counts, in fighting a serious illness, hospitalization or death, all the vaccines are tied.

"This has been proven to be very safe, and it decreases hospitalization and deaths by 100%," said Dr. Marc Siegel, professor at the NYU School of Medicine.

Dr. Vanessa Walker of Pulmonary Medicine Associates said, "100% effectiveness against hospitalization and death is that's the thing we're trying to prevent the most. Keeping our hospitals clear and making sure that people don't die."