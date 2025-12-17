Judge dismisses Orinda gang-rape allegations against Diddy, entourage

article

The Brief A federal judge dismissed the case of Ashley Parham who alleged that she was gang-raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs and an entourage of other people. Parham alleged that Combs and several others raped her in Orinda in 2018, including inserting a TV remote inside her vagina, as payback for her mentioning that he might have been involved in Tupac's murder years ago. Separately, in his criminal case, Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison on Oct. 3 for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.



A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the case of a woman who alleged that she was gang-raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs and an entourage of other people in Orinda seven years ago.

US District Judge Rita Lin in San Francisco ruled in favor of the rapper and several other defendants, ending the civil accusations made by Ashley Parham, who filed suit in October 2024.

Parham alleged that Combs and several others raped her in Orinda in 2018, including inserting a TV remote inside her vagina, as payback for her mentioning that he might have been involved in Tupac's murder years ago.

In March, Parham filed an amended complaint, naming more defendants, including NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Drew Desbordes, aka Druski – both of whom argued in court documents that they were not part of the assault and not in Orinda at the time of the allegations.

KTVU reached out to Parham on Wednesday via email but did not immediately hear back.

Part of the reason the judge dismissed the case is that Parham had still not served the defendants whom she accused, which is required within 90 days of filing.

In addition, Parham's attorneys, Ariel Mitchell of Florida and Shawn Perez of Nevada, quit in September and as of last week, Parham had still not found a new lawyer to represent her, or state whether she wanted to move forward without an attorney, the judge noted.

Lin did side with Parham in that she denied a motion by Beckham's legal team to sanction her, as the judge said it appears as though Parham's initial claim against him seemed plausible.

Separately, in his criminal case, Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison on Oct. 3 for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Combs is serving his sentence at a federal prison in New Jersey and has stated his intention to appeal the conviction and sentence.