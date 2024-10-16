Bay Area woman alleges Diddy and entourage 'gang raped' her in Orinda: lawsuit

article

WARNING: The allegations in this story are sexually explicit and violent in nature and may be disturbing to some readers. If you are a survivor of sexual assault and need assistance, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

A woman filed a damning lawsuit alleging rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and his entourage raped her in Orinda, including inserting a TV remote inside her vagina, as payback for her mentioning that he might have been involved in Tupac's murder years ago.

Ashley Parham on Tuesday sued Diddy, his bodyguard, Kristina Khorram, Shane Pearce who lives in Orinda, and four other unidentified people referenced as Jane and John Does in the U.S. District Court in Northern California filing.

The 63-page lawsuit carries a yellow and red "trigger warning," stating that the allegations are highly sexual in nature.

The allegations were first reported by TMZ.

None of the defendants returned emails or calls from KTVU on Wednesday, either to their personal phone numbers or through their lawyers.

Diddy, 54, is currently being held in federal custody in Brooklyn on three criminal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, the civil cases against him are mounting; he has been sued in about 20 other cases.

Diddy does not face criminal allegations stemming from Parham's case, which she said occurred on March 23, 2018.

KTVU does not typically name survivors of sexual assault, but her name is public in a lawsuit and her lawyer said she only files cases when the women's names are public.

Trigger warning on Ashley Parham's suit vs. Diddy.

‘TV remote rape girl’

Her Miami-based lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, told KTVU that she is coming forward now because Diddy is behind bars and because more and more women are coming forward.

"There is strength in numbers," Mitchell said.

Parham had thought about speaking publicly about her situation but has since decided against it because of those who are taunting her for what allegedly happened, Mitchell said.

She lives in the Bay Area with her parents and is traumatized bywhat happened.

"She has a lot of anxiety. People are calling her TV remote rape girl," Mitchell said. "This has pretty much completely changed the trajectory of her life."

Connection to Orinda

Parham's life changed about six years ago, when she was in her 30s.

As her lawsuit lays out, Parham met Pearce, who lives in Orinda, in February 2018 after she had a fight with another man at a bar.

Pearce came to her rescue.

While outside, Pearce talked via FaceTime to Diddy and was showing off that he was talking to the rapper, trying to "impress the people with his famous friend," the lawsuit alleges.

How Pearce and Diddy knew each other wasn't specifically spelled out.

Parham said she wasn't impressed with Diddy because she believed he had "something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur," despite the fact that he has never been charged in his 1996 death.

Diddy heard Parham's comment and said that she would "pay" for her Tupac allegation, the lawsuit states.

The next month, on March 23, 2018, Parham went over to Pearce's house, a rental on the bottom portion of a home on Loma Vista Drive, to help him with his cancer medication.

When Parham got there, Pearce said he wanted to give her a ride in his new car.

They returned and started watching a movie.

FILE - Portrait of rapper Tupac Shakur (2Pac). (Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Diddy wanted payback for Tupac comment

It was at that point that Diddy walked in to the home in a "grandiose" manner that showed that he was "ready to party," according to the lawsuit. He came in with his bodyguard, Kristina Khorram, aka KK, and some other friends.

Diddy immediately began to antagonize Parham over her Tupac comment, and came toward her with a knife threatening to give her a "Glasgow smile" – cutting her from ear to ear – in retaliation, the lawsuit alleges.

Khorram then threatened her, saying they could ship her off "anywhere in the world and she would never see her family or anyone else she knew ever again," according to the suit.

Pearce began to undress Parham, and Diddy allegedly took off the rest of her clothes, while also getting a large bottle of liquid from a large fanny pack and then squirted it on her.

Parham thought the liquid might have been a harmful chemical substance, like acid, until Diddy began squirting it on her, and she realized it was oil.

As part of his criminal case, agents confiscated 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy's home in September, where he was known to use the lubricant in "Freak Off" sex parties.

Back in Orinda, Diddy then instructed Khorram to insert an IUD into Parham's vagina, according to the suit. It didn't really work and the two began fighting. Ultimately, Diddy took the IUD out.

Aerials of Sean "Diddy" Combs' LA home during raid on March 25, 2024. ( )

Alleged gang rape, including with TV remote

Instead, Diddy picked up a TV remote and "violently inserted it into" Parham's vagina, the suit alleges. He told Parham that he could "take her and she would never be seen again."

Parham began "hysterically crying," her suit states.

Diddy then told Pearce to turn Parham on her stomach, put a pillow over her head and rape her from behind, the suit states.

Diddy and Pearce then took turns "anally" raping Parham, the lawsuit alleges.

A third man, identified as Defendant Doe 1, also raped Parham and treated her oiled body like "a slip and slide," the lawsuit alleges.

Diddy allegedly recorded the sex acts and masturbated while watching, the lawsuit claims.

Parham was able to find a phone under the bed and tried to grab it to call for help, the lawsuit states. But it was too slippery because of the oil.

Diddy began laughing at Parham, whose body had become so limp that she could barely move her body.

Even Khorram came to look at her to see if she needed an IV, the lawsuit states.

Then Diddy put a pill in her mouth while he and his entourage smoked marijuana and cigarettes outside, the suit states.

Eventually, Parham felt OK enough to look for her clothes to leave. She found a T-shirt on the floor, grabbed a knife from the house and went outside.

Diddy joked with her that he "hadn't had any ass that tight in a while," according to the suit.

Parham told Diddy that he raped her, and he countered that what happened was consensual and that she was a sex worker.

She screamed that none of that was true, and Diddy told her that no one would believe her. If she did tell anyone, Diddy said, he would harm her family, the lawsuit states.

Diddy then called his mother, who also told Parham to keep her mouth shut, the lawsuit states.

Then the group started fighting about Tupac again.

A neighbor's intervention

A neighbor came by to see what all the commotion was about and Diddy pulled out a gun, telling the person to mind his business, the lawsuit states.

Parham was so mad at this point, she raised the knife with the intent of driving it into Diddy's back.

But Diddy pleaded for his life, prompting Parham to run to the backyard and then escape.

Gunshots were fired.

Parham ran to a neighbor's house. That neighbor called police.

Allegations that deputy didn't help

Parham said that a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy arrived at the neighbor's house. Parham told the deputy that she had been violently gang raped.

According to the suit, the deputy told Parham to go home and he did not call for help or offer to take her to the hospital.

An email to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office from KTVU was not returned on Wednesday.

Parham's attorney, Mitchell, told KTVU that she has not seen a copy of the police report, despite having a report number. Mitchell says that she was told she would need a subpoena if she wanted a copy of the report. Now that she's filed a lawsuit, Mitchell said she will eventually get the report.

"I actually requested the police reports about a month and a half ago and got a response from them that I needed a subpoena, that they would not be releasing the reports without a subpoena from the court, which I thought was odd," Mitchell said. "I've never experienced that in all the time I've been practicing law. So, I found that to be very alarming."

Parham eventually went home and on March 26, 2018, contacted her doctor for an HIV and STD test. She felt that the police wouldn't believe that Diddy raped her, but she did end up going to the hospital in April of that year because she was still in pain.

She told doctors about what happened and they called Walnut Creek police.

But Parham didn't tell the police this time about what happened because she believed she would be ignored and further harmed by Diddy.

Mitchell said she has copies of Parham's therapy notes, as well as her discharge papers from the hospital to corroborate much of what her client has told her.

"So that's a lot more than a lot of my other clients have had," Mitchell said. "So and who am I not to believe somebody who keeps telling me the same story over and over again without variation?"





