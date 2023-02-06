Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment

A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

That means the city can finish clearing out the camp on Feb. 10. Currently, about 60 people currently live at this location.

Oakland city leaders plan to build 170 units of affordable housing on this site. The developers, Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley and MidPen Housing, are in exclusive negotiations with Oakland for a project that has 85 for-sale and 85 rental units, the Chronicle reported.