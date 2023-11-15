Judge sentences Dublin prison food supervisor in ongoing sex abuse scandal

A judge sentenced a former correctional officer at the federal prison in Dublin to eight years on Wednesday, in an ongoing sex abuse scandal that has plagued FCI Dublin for at least three decades.

It is the longest sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzlez-Rogers so far.

Andrew Jones of Pleasanton, a food supervisor, had already pleaded guilty in July, when he admitted to receiving oral sex and having sexual intercourse with three incarcerated women near the kitchen, bathroom, warehouse, and a room where kitchen utensils were kept. He was also charged with lying to federal investigators. The encounters took place in 2020 and 2021.

Jones is the eighth correctional officer charged with sex crimes at FCI Dublin, the most of any prison in the United States.

The highest profile case was against former Warden Ray Garcia, who was found guilty and trial and sentenced to nearly six years in prison himself.

The same prison was sued in the 1990s by women who alleged the same type of sexual assault. No criminal charges were ever filed back then, but the women were each awarded $500,000.