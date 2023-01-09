Expand / Collapse search
Judge temporarily stops Oakland's plan to clean out Wood Street encampment

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
A federal judge temporarily stopped the city of Oakland's plan to clean out one of the few remaining portions of the homeless encampment on Wood Street.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge has temporarily stopped the city of Oakland's plan to clean out one of the few remaining portions of the homeless encampment on Wood Street. 

The judge ruled that the current storm is part of the reason for the delay.

The city of Oakland has said it has to clear out the encampment near the MacArthur Maze for several reasons, including to build affordable housing.

People who call that homeless encampment home say there is not enough available shelter space.=

This new temporary restraining order will be in place until a court hearing next week.