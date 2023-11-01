Julia Roberts' Presidio Heights home in San Francisco sells for $500K below asking price

Actress Julia Roberts’ home in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights sold for about $12 million, but that was $500,000 below its initial asking price.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the five-story Edwardian home at 3530 Washington Street was listed on Oct. 8 for $11.75 million.

Public records show that the 6,315-square-foot property built in 1912 closed for $11.25 million on Oct. 26.

Roberts renovated the house, which she lived in with her family for four years, the Chronicle reported. She will still profit nearly $3 million in equity from the sale.

The new buyers, represented by Max Armour of Compass, have not yet been named in public records.