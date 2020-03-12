Jury awards $7.2M to family of man killed outside W. Oakland BART

article

A civil jury on Wednesday awarded $7.2 million to the the family of Sahleem Tindle, a 28-year-old man who was shot to death in front of the West Oakland BART station, according to their lawyers from the John Burris Law Firm.

Tindle, who was represented by attorney Ben Nisembaum, was killed at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 3, 2018 in the 1400 block of Seventh Street across from the West Oakland BART station.

The officer in question is BART Officer Joseph Mateu, who was cleared two years ago by the District Attorney's Office following the shooting. Mateu is still employed at BART.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the agency "respects the process and are currently reviewing our options."

Russell Bloom, BART's Independent Police Auditor, did not have a comment regarding the verdict. However, now that the civil trial has concluded, Bloom said his office will investigate and make any results public under a police transparency law, SB 1421.

An argument over a bag of sneakers preceded the fatal shooting.

Tindle was on his way to BART with his children and girlfriend when he got into a fight with another man over a bag of sneakers.

Tindle had allegedly taken the bag, according to a prosecutor's report, and the man confronted him about it. Tindle gave the bag back, but other witnesses reported that Tindle pointed a pistol at the other man.

The two men got into a physical fight on the sidewalk outside the BART station and two shots were fired from Tindle’s gun. One bullet went through the window of a nearby barber shop, and the other into the man’s leg.

Mateu left the BART station and ran to the scene after the shots were fired.

Mateu’s body camera footage shows him running to the scene where he sees the two men on the ground in the scuffle. He can be heard shouting, “Let me see your hands” directed at both men.

Tindle has his back to Mateu and was on his knees when he Mateu approached. Shots are fired. Tindle rolls over on his back. His hands were empty.

At a news conference in October 2018, Tindle's mother, Yolanda Banks, said her son was "murdered."

The District Attorney's report on the death concluded that Mateu “could not see Mr. Tindle holding a gun at the time he shot Mr. Tindle.”

But Mateu explained to authorities that he shot Tindle because “he feared that Mr. Tindle had the gun in his right hand” and could have shot somebody else, or the officer, according to the DA's file on the case.

