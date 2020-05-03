K9, helicopter help track down Sonoma domestic violence suspect

article

An El Verano man suspected of domestic violence surrendered to Sonoma police officers after being located by helicopter surveillance and attempting to flee Friday afternoon.

Sonoma police were notified of the incident in the 100 block of East Macarthur Street about 4:30 p.m. and a K9 unit approaching the scene located the victim driving on Broadway.

The K9 deputy, George Minaglia, learned the victim had been dating the suspect and noticed she had injuries consistent with domestic violence. He was told that the suspect, identified as El Verano resident Marcus Daniel Lua, had pulled the victim back into the car and prevented her from leaving.

Lua, described as in his 40s and a known subject to police, then fled.

Henry-1, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter, was on routine patrol and joined the search for Lua, locating him at a construction site at Broadway and Clay streets.

Minaglia and K9 partner Vito responded to the area while sheriff's, deputies and Sonoma police set up a perimeter to contain Lua, who tried several times to flee the area before surrendering.

Lua was booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa for false imprisonment, domestic violence, resisting/obstructing arrest, and violating his probation.