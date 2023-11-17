Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced to 90 years for murder of Moriah Wilson

Kaitlin Armstrong has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for murdering Anna Moriah Wilson back in May 2022.

In his speech to jurors ahead of sentencing, state prosecutor Rickey Jones focused on Wilson’s 25 years of life, calling her a prodigy.

"We've probably said the defendant, Kaitlin Armstrong, a thousand times," said Jones. "I want today to be about Mo Wilson."

Wilson’s friend, Caitlin Cash, found Wilson on the floor of her bathroom in her East Austin apartment the night of May 11. She still lives in that apartment.

"For 555 days and 16 months, she's lived in terror and in fear," said Jones. "Home for her is a living hell."

The defense did not ask for a specific number of years on Armstrong’s behalf.

"Most sentences are not for life without the possibility of parole. The fact that there is an end date to a sentence is an implicit acknowledgment that, as a society, we at least see a possibility of redemption, because growth can't happen without the necessary ingredients of redemption and forgiveness and self-forgiveness," said Rick Cofer, defense attorney. "If we're not allowed at least the opportunity to atone for our sins, then we cannot grow as a society."

"I heard what Mr. Cofer said, and you know what? I may agree with a lot of what he said, but one thing that I do want you to do is think about and to factor into it here is that accountability for your actions is just as important as redemption and forgiveness," said State prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez. "And I submit to you that without accountability, there cannot be redemption and forgiveness."

Both state prosecutors noted Armstrong’s method of murder and her choices in the days following.

"This is a person who had time to think and meditate and calculate about her actions and certainly the consequences of her actions," said Gonzalez. "She then, after committing this murder, thought about, planned out and acted out how to get away with it, how to avoid the consequences."