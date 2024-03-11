Kate Middleton apologizes for 'confusion' over manipulated photo

article

Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized on Monday for "confusion" over a family photo released by the palace and later withdrawn by several news agencies over concerns it was manipulated.

Kate said in a post on social media that "like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," the post said.

News agencies including the Associated Press, Getty Images and Reuters withdrew the photo of Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis, which was issued by Kensington Palace on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in Britain.

It appeared to have been manipulated, in violation of the news agencies’ photo guidelines.

The palace said the photo was taken by Prince William.

It was the first official photo of Kate since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago, and followed weeks of speculation about her whereabouts.

The picture was seemingly posted to suppress speculation, but ultimately sparked even more public curiosity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.