KCBS anchor John Evans retiring after long Bay Area radio career

A longtime Bay Area radio voice is retiring after over 40 years on the air.

John Evans finished his final shift at KCBS Radio Friday morning, ringing in the 5 o'clock hour followed by applause and cheers from coworkers.

He's been the overnight anchor at the all-news radio station for 13 years, but his career in the Bay Area goes back 43 years, including time at legendary stations like 610 KFRC.

KTVU's Sal Casteneda worked with Evans decades ago, and spoke to him about his retirement from radio.

"I'm gonna miss the people. The comradery, the adreneline, the rush of the big story," said Evans. "But it's the relationships we develop in this business, and in any work. Sal, you and I worked together 30 years ago, and we still have a friendship."

Evans also reflected on covering major news stories, such as the Oakland Hills Firestorm, and the September 11th attacks. But he also said he is looking forward to having more free time again now that he is retired.

"I work a vampiric life, you know. I work the all-night shift," Evans said. "I'm here from eight in the evening to five in the morning. It will be nice to finally live during the day time."

Evans says he's going to spend part of his time writing a book. But he won't be entirely gone from the radio. He'll be filling in occasionally as an anchor for KQED Radio.