Kevon Looney leaves Warriors for Pelicans after reaching $16M deal, reports say

Longtime Golden State Warriors center and three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to reports.

Looney spent 10 seasons with Warriors

What we know:

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Looney’s departure from the Warriors, where the 29-year-old spent 10 seasons.

Golden State selected Looney with the 30th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He, along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, was among the longest-tenured active players with the franchise.