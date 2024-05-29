Kidnap, rape fugitive with foul breath arrested near Danville

A fugitive who has been on the run for almost two decades was recently arrested in the East Bay.

Tuen Lee was taken into custody on Tuesday near Danville.

He was originally on trial in 2007 for the kidnapping and rape of a young woman in Massachusetts in 2005.

He fled the state before he was sentenced.

The victim originally helped arrest him because she recognized his foul breath from the restaurant where she worked which his family owned.

A jury still convicted him even after he fled.

He has never served time.

Investigators recently got a lead that he was living here in the Bay Area.

