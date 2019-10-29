Kincade Fire evacuees can pick up mail at 5 alternate locations

The Kincade Fire has forced the closure of local post offices in Sonoma County, but residents can still pick up their mail at one of five alternate post offices that remain open between 1 and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers normally served by the Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor post offices can pick up their mail at the Petaluma Casa Grande Annex at 1601 Corporate Circle in Petaluma.

Customers of the following post offices can pick up their mail at the North Bay Processing Facility at 1150 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma: Santa Rosa Annex, Sebastopol, Guerneville, Bodega Bay, Bodega, Duncans Mills, Villa Grande, Monte Rio, Cazadero, Tomales, Valley Ford, and Dillon Beach.

Customers of the Jenner, Fulton and Graton post offices can get mail at the Petaluma Main Post Office at 120 Fourth St. in Petaluma.

The Occidental, Camp Meeker and Forestville post offices' patrons can get mail at the Rohnert Park Post Office at 150 Raley's Towne Center in Rohnert Park.

The Gualala Post Office at 39361 state Highway 1 in Gualala has the mail for Stewarts Point Post Office patrons.

Customers getting their mail at an alternative post office must provide a photo, and many online services and payments can be made at www.usps.com.

