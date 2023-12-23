Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry lead Warriors past Trail Blazers for 5th straight win

article

Klay Thompson scored 28 points, Stephen Curry had 27 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 126-106 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.

The Splash Brothers combined for 22 points in the third quarter to pace the Warriors to a 12-point advantage to start the fourth. Thompson, who has scored at least 20 points in his last five games after a sluggish start, had 11 straight points in the quarter – hitting back-to-back 3s.

The five-game winning streak matches Golden State’s longest of the season. The Warriors improved to 15-14, their first time over .500 since Nov. 12 as they head into a Christmas showdown at Denver.

Golden State improved to 3-0 against Portland this month, beating the Trail Blazers at home Dec. 6 and on the road on Dec. 17.

Two dunks by Trayce Jackson-Davis and a 3-pointer by Brandin Podziemski to start the fourth put the Warriors comfortably ahead at 96-79 with 10:39 left in regulation.

Podziemski had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, extending his streak of recording at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists to six straight games.

Anfernee Simons, after scoring a season-high 41 points against Washington on Thursday night, led Portland with 25 points. The Trail Blazers have lost nine of 10. They were without guard Shaedon Sharpe (right adductor soreness) for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Warriors: At Denver on Monday.