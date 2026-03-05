Noem praises Lurie's cooperation in speech after ouster as DHS head

Moments after President Donald Trump announced he fired embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday, she delivered a keynote address to law enforcement officers in Nashville.

Despite mounting criticism over her leadership, Noem did not address her ouster, nor did any officers mention it during the event’s question-and-answer portion.

Chris Galligan, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, asked Noem how DHS would ensure local agencies aren't forced to fund federal priorities.

Featured article

"How will DHS ensure local agencies aren't carrying federal priorities on local budgets and with local staffing?" Galligan asked.

Noem noted that while state and local laws in San Francisco present challenges for the Trump administration’s agenda, Mayor Daniel Lurie has been cooperative.

"You've got a mayor that works with us very well," Noem said. "He has been cooperative, and we have great conversations and talk quite often."

Federal roles in San Francisco

Local perspective:

Noem added that when federal law enforcement operations occur in San Francisco, the FBI takes the lead while DHS takes a supportive role.

"That works very well in your city," she said. "I think the city is seeing some dramatic improvements under this leadership."

Lurie has a congenial relationship with the Trump administration.

In October, he successfully warded off a federal immigration surge in San Francisco. Following a phone call with Lurie, Trump called off the deployment, acknowledging that Lurie was making "substantial progress" in San Francisco and deserved a chance to improve the city.

Transition of leadership

What's next:

Noem will remain in her role until March 31. Trump has tapped Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to succeed her.

Trump said he’ll make Noem a "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas," a new security initiative that he said would focus on the Western Hemisphere.

A tumultuous tenure

Dig deeper:

The firing comes two days after both Republican and Democratic lawmakers grilled Noem on Capitol Hill. Her departure caps a chaotic tenure marked by protests, lawsuits, and a 20-day DHS shutdown that has left many employees working without pay.

Congressional scrutiny recently intensified over a $220 million ad campaign featuring Noem that encouraged undocumented immigrants to leave the U.S. voluntarily. While Noem testified that Trump was aware of the campaign, the president disputed her account in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, saying he never signed off on the advertisements.

Noem also faced heavy criticism for the shooting deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis at the hands of immigration enforcement officers, as well as the department’s handling of billions of dollars in congressional allocations.