KTVU Anchors and their Adorable Pets

Claudine Wong and Leo

Leo is 9. Still loves to hike 6 mile trails with me. He the sweetest dog in the planet although he is very easily distracted by squirrels. And please don’t tell him he’s a dog. He’s pretty convinced he’s a person.

Mike Mibach and Sadie

We adopted Sadie from Golden Gate Lab Rescue in November of 2018. She’s 8 years old. Her favorite things to do: 1) go to the park and play fetch. She’s super-fast for an 8 year old, 2) she loves to be invited to her friend’s house to swim. She could be in a pool for 5 hours and not be tired, 3) she loves getting treats in bed, 4) she loves snuggling with the family on the couch for a movie, and 5) she loves playing with our children.

Sadie is pure joy and love!! Sweetest dog in town. My children and my wife and I are blessed to have her as part of our family!

