KTVU goes to Redwood City for a Zip Trip

KTVU heads to Redwood City on Friday for summer Zip Trip and viewers are invited to learn its history, top places to eat and the story or a special organization getting people with disabilities involved in baseball.

Guests will include representatives from the San Mateo County History Museaum, the founder of the Bravemaker Film Festival, the general manager of the Fox Theater and a dance group from Casa Circulo Cultural.

Watch here at 9 a.m.