KTVU Super Bowl Sunday Lineup

article

Watch KTVU, KTVU Plus, and all of our social media platforms for complete coverage of Super Bowl Sunday.

The KTVU News Team will help you count down to kick off to Super Bowl LIV, between the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs.

'Mornings on 2' begins an hour early - starting at 6 a.m. on KTVU.

The newscast goes from 6 a.m. - 7:30 a.m., with anchors: Mike Mibach and Gasia Mikaelian, while reporters: Claudine Wong and Ray Bogan are live from Miami.

Claudine Wong will then host a 'Mornings on 2' special from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, from 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. on KTVU.

She will introduce viewers to the widow and son of Army Sgt. Martin 'Mick' LaMar, who was killed during his second deployment in Iraq. Through a special program, LaMar's family received tickets to today's game from the 49ers' George Kittle. The star tight end says it gives him a special feeling knowing that these longtime 49ers fans will be able to cheer on the team, when he takes the field later today.

During this half hour Miami live newscast, Claudine will also take viewers inside the NFL's family-friendly fun zone, known as the Super Bowl Experience.

KTVU's Frank Mallicoat and Allie Rasmus will then anchor 'Mornings on 2' from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. on KTVU Plus.

They will be joined by KTVU reporter Sara Zendehnam and meteorologist Rosemary Orozco.

Over on KTVU, it's 'Road to the Super Bowl' (9 a.m.), FOX Super Bowl Kick off (10 a.m.), and FOX Super Bowl Live Pregame Show (11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.).

Kick off to Super Bowl LIV is at 3:30 p.m..

It is followed by the FOX Super Bowl Postgame Show, and then 'The Masked Singer,' from approximately 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m..

Join KTVU's Mark Ibanez and Joe Fonzi live from Miami on the 'The Point After.'

The Ten O'Clock News and The Eleven O'Clock News on KTVU FOX 2 will follow.