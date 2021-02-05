KTVU’s Frank Somerville’s Top 3 Racing Memories

article

I’ve always liked racing.

I’ve been going to Sears Point since I was a kid.

I’ve watched IMSA cars, Indy cars, dragsters and NASCAR.

I have three favorite memories.

The dragsters are so fast and so loud.

At first I didn’t want to wear ear plugs.

But when I first hear a funny car take off I almost dropped my phone.

And I seriously thought my ear drums were going to break.



With NASCAR the coolest moment is when they all come into the pits at the same time for new tires and gas.

It’s one of the most exciting moments in sports.



But my best memory from Sears is getting a ride in a two-seater Indy car.

Mario Andretti took me around the track for two laps at speed.

It’s probably the best four minutes I’ve ever had in my life.



I’m a VERY good driver.

Mario Andretti took it to a whole new level



On my bucket list is to go to the Daytona 500.

I want to see NASCAR on a superspeedway with banked turned going 200 mph.



Man I bet that’s awesome.