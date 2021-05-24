KTVU’s Gasia Mikaelian: 'I’ve Got the Best Brother in the World'

article

I am the proud big sister of the best brother in the world. We are three girls and one boy in my family: growing up we thought he was the "favorite child," but now we are certain of it! He is one of the most loving people I know… he has incredible athletic ability and a love of the outdoors, and is so generous with his time if I ever need some advice. We’ve seen each other even more during the pandemic – we sit in lawn chairs on his driveway and discuss life as we watch our children play together in the front yard. He is five years younger than me, and I remember the day he was born… I had no idea how life was going to change back then. My older sister and I adored having a baby brother to play with and dress up, but as soon as he was able to come into our room on his own we couldn’t stand having him "bother us." Now, all these years later, it is one of the greatest joys of my life to have him as a brother: he’d do anything for me, and I wholeheartedly return the sentiment. Who knew he’d go from being "annoying" to being even better than a best friend… only took 40 years or so!