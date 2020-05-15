LA County Coroner releases autopsy reports for Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released the autopsy reports for the nine victims who died in a Southern California helicopter crash back on January 26 of this year.

NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant were among the victims who were killed when the helicopter they were in crashed into a Calabasas hillside.

The coroner reports indicate all nine died of blunt trauma. There are no other causes of death listed, and all the cases have been closed.

The cause of death was ruled accidental.

The nine victims who died in the crash are Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot of the helicopter, Ara Zobayan.

Preliminary reports revealed no engine failure in the deadly helicopter crash.

911 calls released around the same time as the preliminary reports detailed the moments after the helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside.

On the day of the crash, Kobe Bryant's helicopter was flying in fog that grounded other choppers.

Video seemingly captured audio of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter as it plummeted nearly 500 feet before smashing into the hillside.

