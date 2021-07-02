LA County sees surge in virus cases, urges vaccinations

article

California public health officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated as the state's largest county reports hundreds of new COVID-19 infections.

On Friday, Los Angeles County reported 549 additional cases in a single day, the most since mid-April.

The testing positivity rate more than quadrupled since the first week of June. California as a whole saw nearly 1,800 new cases and its daily rate has jumped sharply in the two weeks since the state lifted most COVID-19 restrictions.

Public health officials note that rates of infection, hospitalizations and deaths remain low but there are fears a new virus variant could spread among the millions who haven't been vaccinated.

