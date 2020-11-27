LA County to issue safer-at-home order starting Monday, Nov. 30 amid COVID-19 case surge

Los Angeles County health officials are issuing another safer-at-home order as the county continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes as the Los Angeles County Public Health saw a 5-day average of 4,751 new coronavirus cases. According to thresholds announced earlier in the month, a renewed safer-at-home order would be issued if the county's 5-day average of new cases exceeds 4,500, or if hospitalizations topped 2,000.

"As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors," LA County Public Health said in a statement.

The temporary order goes into effect on Monday, November 30 and will last through at least Sunday, December 20.

The LA County Public Health said it will include the following measures in the new safer-at-home order*:

Gatherings: All public and private gatherings with individuals not in your household are prohibited, except for church services and protests, which are constitutionally protected rights.

Occupancy limits at various businesses; all individuals at these sites are required to wear face coverings and keep at least 6 feet of distance: Essential retail – 35% maximum occupancy Non-essential retail (includes indoor malls) – 20% maximum occupancy Personal care services – 20% maximum occupancy Libraries – 20% maximum occupancy Fitness centers operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy Museums galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy Mini-golf, batting cages, go-kart racing operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy

Outdoor recreation activities all which require face coverings (except for swimming) and distancing: Beaches, trails, and parks remain open; gatherings at these sites with members outside your household are prohibited. Golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball, archery ranges, skate parks, bike parks, and community gardens remain open for individuals or members of a single household. Pools that serve more than one household may open only for regulated lap swimming with one person per lane. Drive-in movies/events/car parades are permitted provided occupants in each car are members of one household.

Schools: All schools and day camps remain open adhering to re-opening protocols. K-12 Schools and Day Camps with an outbreak (3 cases or more over 14 days) should close for 14 days.

Closed non-essential businesses/activities: Playgrounds (with the exception of playgrounds at childcare and schools) Cardrooms

*= information taken from LA County Public Health.

Friday's announcement comes as the county is in its first week of the outdoor dining ban.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

