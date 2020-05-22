La Taqueria to resume serving its famed food in San Francisco

A restaurant serving some of the most popular burritos and tacos in San Francisco is preparing to reopen next week.

La Taqueria will sell meals for takeout begining Wednesday, the owner announced.

The business had been shut for more than two months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The owner's original plan called for keeping La Taqueria closed for the rest of the year while paying employees. But his plan changed as employees encouraged him to open the doors again to customers.