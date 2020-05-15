Bay Area guide to reopening: what each county allows

Counties across the state of California have taken gradual steps toward creating a new normal, easing stay-at-home restrictions and reopening businesses.

Although the state has outlined four broad phases for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, Bay Area counties have opted to go at their own pace. Sometimes they act in unison, but at other points, the counties act individually, which creates confusion for residents trying to remember what's permitted.

Here's where the Bay Area stands as most of the state moves forward with varying reopening plans.

Alameda County

Current Phase: 2

Alameda County began allowing curbside and storefront pickup from retail businesses and associated manufacturing and warehousing businesses on May 18. The county also permitted regulated vehicle-based gatherings for events, such as graduation ceremonies.

While the state has authorized some counties to reopen office workplaces and additional industries, like dine-in restaurants, Alameda County is not reopening those sectors just yet.

Contra Costa County

Current Phase: 1

*Expected to begin Phase 2 on Tuesday, May 19

Beginning at 6 a.m. on May 19, retail stores in Contra Costa County may offer curbside sales and outdoor pickups as long as they abide by certain safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Retailers cannot display merchandise for sale on tables or outside the stores. Customers cannot enter the store or any indoor shopping mall. Stores must require customers to comply with social distancing requirements at the pickup areas, including marking locations at six-foot intervals for customers to stand while waiting in line.

“While this is not a return to normal, it is one step in that direction” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer. “We will be closely monitoring the effects of allowing curbside retail on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

Marin County

Current Phase: 2

Curbside pickup from retail stores is now permitted. The county is also allowing vehicle access to some parks, trails, and outdoor recreation areas. However, there will be no loosening of access at some locations that tend to draw larger crowds from across the Bay Area, creating conditions where visitors cannot comply with social distancing requirements.

The following Marin County Park facilities remain closed to vehicle access:

Point Reyes National Seashore

Golden Gate National Recreation Area (including Muir Woods National Monument)

Mount Tamalpais State Park

Tomales Bay State Park

Samuel P Taylor State Park

Chicken Ranch Beach

Miller Park

White House Pool Park

Bolinas Lagoon Open Space Preserve

Bolinas Park

All Marin Municipal Water District lands, and all beaches along the Pacific Ocean or inlets of the Pacific Ocean (not including the San Francisco Bay)

Napa County

Current Phase: 2

Since May 8, Napa County has authorized retail, manufacturing, and warehouses to resume operations. Retailers can only offer curbside pickup using hands-free payment devices and delivery.

As the county moves forward in Phase 2, it hopes to eventually reopen the following once approved by the state:

Retail Stores

Office‐Based Businesses

Outdoor & Low‐Touch Services – Car Washes, Pet Grooming, Tanning Facilities, Landscape Gardening

Outdoor Museums and Open Gallery Spaces

Restaurants

Tasting Rooms

Wineries

Schools and Childcare Facilities

Santa Clara County

Current Phase: 1

*Will enter Stage 2 on Friday, May 22

Santa Clara County won't join the rest of the Bay Area in advancing to Phase 2 of the state's opening plan until Friday, May 22. It's only at that point that the county will allow retail establishments offer storefront pickup, and permit manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support the retail sector to also resume.

County health officials are asking businesses to be mindful of social distancing protocols and public health guidance to protect employees and customers from COVID-19 as activities resume.

"We now a little bit of headroom to cautiously take a step forward," Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody.

Cody emphasized that customers must wear face masks and maintain at least six-feet apart.

The public health director said conditions on the ground have not changed and the community is one susceptible to infection, which is why the Santa Clara County has moved cautiously in gradually reopening.

But after the county allowed construction and outdoor businesses to resume on May 4, COVID-19 indicators did not show an increase in cases. Cody said that's why the county has decided to move in the early stages of Phase 2.

San Francisco County

Current Phase: 2

After much anticipation from retail businesses in San Francisco, on Monday, May 18, they were finally able to reopen in a limited capacity.

According to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, about 95% of all retailers in the city were forced to close as the threat of COVID-19 increased. Now, with the city making process in mitigating the spread of the disease, public health officials decided to loosen some restrictions in allowing retailers, except for shopping malls, to open for curbside pickup.

“Businesses that will be allowed to open next week won’t be able to operate like they used to but this hopefully offers a measure of support," Mayor Breed said.

San Mateo County

Current Phase: 2

San Mateo County is now in alignment with the state's reopening plan. While the county continues to restrict most activity and travel to essential needs, some businesses and activities are permitted.

Businesses that are allowed to operate with certain restrictions include retail stores and related retail supply chain operations, such as bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing and shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, and florists.

Retailers can operate for curbside or outside pickup only, including a drive-through window. Customers cannot enter the store, and workers must adhere to the social distancing protocols.

In addition to curbside or outdoor pickup, products must be ordered in advance. Stores must have direct access to an immediately adjacent sidewalk, street, or alley area for pickup without blocking access or creating congestion. Retail stores in an enclosed indoor shopping center that do not have direct access such areas are not allowed to reopen.

Other businesses that may resume operations include those offering services that do not require close customer contact such as pet grooming, dog walking, car washes, appliance repair, and residential and janitorial cleaning and plumbing.

Outdoor museums may open if exhibitions are located outdoors. Staff and customers must wear a face covering at all times, and any indoor components of the museum remain closed to the public.

Solano County

Current Phase: 2

Solano County gave the all-clear for low-risk businesses to reopen on May, 8, so long as they implemented and maintained social distancing practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

These businesses in the county are now open:

Retail stores including bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing and shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting good stores and florists

Office-based businesses (telework strongly encouraged)

Manufacturing

Pet grooming

County and city/local parks (except playgrounds, campgrounds and beaches)

Outdoor recreational activities (including golf, tennis, hiking, and boating)

Select services: car washes, pet grooming, landscape gardening

Outdoor museums, and open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications

These medium-to high-risk businesses are not allowed to operate:

Restaurants (in-dining services)

Destination retail (retail stores), including shopping malls and swap meets

Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, hair salons

Entertainment venues

Indoor museums

Community centers

Nightclubs, concert venues and festivals

Live audience sports

Theme parks

Hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism (non-essential travel)

Higher education

Sonoma County

Current Phase: 2

On Friday, May 15, Sonoma County gave the okay for additional businesses to reopen that include:

Car washes

Pet groomers

Dog walking services

Residential and janitorial cleaning services

Outdoor museums

Open air galleries

These businesses should remain closed:

Outdoor restaurants

Cafes, or bars

Zoos

Amusement parks

Indoor gallery and museum spaces

Hair salons

Barbershops

Nail salons

Massage parlors

Tattoo parlors.

Childcare facilities are now open to everyone, not just essential workers.

In addition, work spaces where teleworking is not possible can reopen to employees, but must remain closed to the public. Office activities cannot convert from telework to in-person.

On May 8, retail stores and manufacturers were allowed to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery, but the county has since expanded that to also include shopping malls, strip malls, and outlets. All storefront and indoor mall access remains closed to the public.