Labor Day weekend impacted by oppressive heat and pandemic

Labor weekend is here, but holiday celebrations look different this year, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

To avoid another spike in coronavirus cases, Bay Area government leaders are urging people to use common sense to defend against the deadly virus, and the oppressive heat.

Naturally, everyone wants to go outside and enjoy the holiday weekend, but local health departments are hoping people will not take any risks.

After an increase in COVID-19 cases, following the Memorial Day and July 4th holiday weekends, officials are increasing their call for people to avoid group gatherings.

Clusters of COVID-19 infections this summer were often traced back to family get-togethers, backyard barbecues, picnics and other events.

The advice is to keep Labor Day celebrations limited to the people you live with, and no one else.

With triple digit temperatures forecast in many parts of the Bay Area, many folks will flock to beaches to cool off.

Public health experts advice that if an area gets too crowded, the best decision is to leave, and not risk exposure to the deadly disease.

Early Saturday morning, groups of people were already going to Crown State Beach in Alameda, which is open this weekend.

All beaches and parks in San Francisco, Sonoma County, and most of San Mateo County, including Half Moon Bay, are also open.

Meanwhile, most beaches and state parks are closed in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, but Main and Cowell beaches will be open Saturday and Sunday from the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..

All beaches in Pacifica are closed this weekend, but trails and the renovated Pacifica Pier are open.

Visitors must have face coverings and follow social distance protocol.

