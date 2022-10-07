Lafayette man pleads not guilty to kidnapping and false imprisonment

A Lafayette man pleaded not guilty Thursday to 12 counts related to a Sept. 24 armed home invasion involving kidnapping and child abuse.

Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, was arraigned Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez on 12 felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, criminal threats, and child abuse. The victims were allegedly held hostage for hours.

Mcisaac allegedly pulled a gun on a mother and her daughter around 3 p.m. Sept. 24. The victims were walking back to their Lafayette apartment complex when Mcisaac allegedly forced them into their residence at gunpoint and proceeded to hold the entire family of four hostage for more than five hours.

At one point, an adult victim broke free and physically overpowered Mcisaac, according to Ted Asregadoo, the public information officer to the district attorney. A 911 call brought police and emergency crews, who took Mcisaac to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Three days later, Mcisaac was booked into West County Detention Facility where he remains in custody. His next court date is at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 before Judge Mary Ann O'Malley.







