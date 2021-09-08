Crossing guard killed, student injured in auto accident outside Stanley Middle School in Lafayette

article

A crossing guard was killed and a student was injured Wednesday afternoon as a result of an automobile accident in front of Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, officials say.

The child's injuries were described as minor. The crossing guard was taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he later died. School officials did not identify the victim in a statement released to parents and guardians Wednesday evening. Lafayette School District Superintendent Richard Whitmore wrote that many students were at the scene of the accident.

"We are extraordinarily saddened to learn of the loss of a member of our school community, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. We also regret the terrible impact of this accident on the student directly involved, the family members, and the additional students who witnessed the accident."

Extra counseling support will be on hand for the students starting Thursday.

Lafayette police are in charge of the investigation of the crash. Police had roadways in the area closed for several hours.

From above, SkyFOX could see crime scene tape across School Street. A light brown SUV similar to a Chevrolet Suburban was seen in the middle of the street with its rear tailgate open.

A small drone could also be seen flying above the scene.

The superintendent said the school district is working with the city to ensure safety of the students during pick up or drop off at each of the district's school sites.