Lafayette Tennis Club destroyed by quick-moving Sunday afternoon fire, evacuation order lifted

Officials with Contra Costa County Fire annonced that a quick-moving vegetation fire near Highway 24 and Pleasant Hill has completely destroyed the Lafayette Tennis Club building, plus damaged an additional outbuilding, and the roof of a residential home.

Evacuation orders for the area near Camino Diablo & Springbrook Road were issued around 2 p.m. The evacuation order was lifted at 4:40 p.m.

Contra Costa County Fire quickly stopped forward progress on the fire, but not before damaging or destroying three structures.

The fire comes as the Bay Area is experiencing a major wind event, prompting a Red Flag Warning and massive evacuations in the North Bay due to the Kincade Fire.