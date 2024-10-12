Beloved Lake Tahoe ski resort will not open or operate this season

article

Skiers will not be able to visit one popular resort near Lake Tahoe this season.

Homewood Mountain Resort (HMR) announced on Friday it will not open or operate this ski season.

"We understand the deep disappointment this announcement will cause. It goes without saying that this decision was not made lightly," HMR said in a statement.

The resort said its financial backer has withdrawn support for the 2024-25 season due to issues stemming from renovation plans.

Fans of the Homewood Mountain Resort said they were surprised to learn on Friday that the resort won't open for the season.

"It's a bummer," said Greg Winkles, manager of shop, California Ski Company in Berkeley. "I thought they would at least give us at least a little more of a heads up, rather than maybe a month or so early."

HMR said it was granted approval in 2011 by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to build homes, condos, a hotel and a grocery store. During this time, however, the resort said it was operating at a deficit.

"Some of our families are bummed…We’ve heard from a few of our seasonal rentals that are kind of now scrambling for new plans, especially like those who have already maybe booked their ski lease," said Winkles.

HMR is a privately owned business and not supported by any public taxes, the resort said. In May 2024 they submitted an application to revise the 2011 approved master plan to the agency for site modifications.

These revisions include moving the gondola to a "more skier-friendly position," reducing the massing of the buildings, reducing residential density, and opening the view corridors of the mountain and lake.

The changes are still awaiting approval, but because there has been "no clear path forward," their financial partner, whom HMR did not name, withdrew their support for the ski season.

"As a result, we are now in the regrettable position of being unable to operate or sell season passes for the 2024-25 season," HMR said in a statement.

The resort, which opened in 1961, is popular with families for its relatively low prices, and as a training ground for budding snow skiers.

On their website, users are unable to purchase 2024-25 season passes or lift tickets.

HMR officials said they are working to support all employees by finding them alternative employment or allowing them to stay with the resort while they work through the approval processes.

"My kids cut their teeth at Homewood," said Greg Whitehouse, owner of California Ski Company. "Wednesdays were 2-for-1 for adults, and we put them into group lessons, and that was the first place they skied."



Staff at the shop said their fear now is that HMR will be bought up by a larger ski company, losing its low prices and unique character.



"The trend seems to be that the pass prices are going down, so the people that ski a lot are having better deals than they ever have. On the other hand, people that want to learn to ski, which to me is the future of the ski business and my industry and the sport itself, it's very, very difficult at this point," said Whitehouse.

KTVU reached out to Homewood Mountain Resort and is awaiting comment.

The source Information for this report was gathered from Homewood Mountain Resort

KTVU digital content producer Andre Torrez contributed to this report.