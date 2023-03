article

A landslide in San Rafael on Monday shut a road and turned off power in the area, police said.

The landslide shut down the 100 block of Bret Harte Avenue about 8 a.m. and brought down trees and power lines, police said.

PG&E turned off the electricity.

Police said there is no estimated time of reopening until crews fully asses the scene. No homes are in immediate danger.