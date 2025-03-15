Large tree slams onto Rohnert Park house, trapping person inside
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - A person was trapped inside a Rohnert Park home after a large tree slammed through the roof when a gust of wind knocked it over.
Rohnert Park police officers and fire crews responded to the home on the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday about a tree that fell through the roof, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported.
The caller told dispatchers that a person was still trapped inside, though they did not appear injured.
Crews were able to safely remove the person from the home, but the building was red-tagged by the city's building inspector, making it inhabitable.
Officials said a large portion of a eucalyptus tree nearby broke off during a gust of wind before falling onto the home and causing significant damage to the roof.
Local perspective:
Neighbors said before the tree fell, strong winds were felt in the area, according to officials.
What's next:
The American Red Cross is assisting the resident with resources while they remain displaced.
Damage to Rohnert Park home
The Source: City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire