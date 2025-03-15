Large tree slams onto Rohnert Park house, trapping person inside

A person was trapped inside a Rohnert Park home after a large tree slammed through the roof when a gust of wind knocked it over.

Rohnert Park police officers and fire crews responded to the home on the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday about a tree that fell through the roof, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported.

The caller told dispatchers that a person was still trapped inside, though they did not appear injured.

Crews were able to safely remove the person from the home, but the building was red-tagged by the city's building inspector, making it inhabitable.

Officials said a large portion of a eucalyptus tree nearby broke off during a gust of wind before falling onto the home and causing significant damage to the roof.

Local perspective:

Neighbors said before the tree fell, strong winds were felt in the area, according to officials.

What's next:

The American Red Cross is assisting the resident with resources while they remain displaced.

Damage to Rohnert Park home