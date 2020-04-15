Largest ship in North American history to dock tomorrow at Port of Oakland

article

The largest ship in North American history is set to dock Thursday afternoon at the Port of Oakland to support the Bay Area economy, according to the San Francisco Bar Pilots, who will help navigate the ship into port.

The MSC Anna, which is longer than the Salesforce Tower is tall, is expected to pass under the Bay Bridge at about 12:45 p.m. and dock around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

MSC Anna, which is 1,312 feet long, is transporting a backlog of empty containers and will be unloading imports.