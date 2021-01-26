Last minute preparations before series of storms strike Bay Area

The Bay Area is preparing for the series of storms that are on track to hit Tuesday night. As efforts are underway to prepare, city leaders are encouraging people to stay home as much as possible.

All eyes are on the skies with a series of storms expected to come barreling down on the Bay Area. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) prepared low lying areas around the city and crews were dispatched Tuesday morning to clear out as many catch basins as they could before the rain arrives, trying to prevent debris buildup from clogging the drains and leading to flooding.

"We have been really trying to put out the alert about the storm coming in this week," said Will Reisman from SFPUC. "We have deployed our Vac-Con trucks, which are these heavy-duty trucks that go into the storm drains and suck up kind of debris below the surface."

For the rest of the week, it will be an all hands on deck situation, with the department of public works and public utility crews ready to respond as needed as the rain comes.

