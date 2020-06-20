Latest coronavirus numbers from around the greater San Francisco Bay Area

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Friday the establishment of a fund of more than $1 million to be used for loans for the city's African American-owned businesses affected by COVID-19. Loans used for the new African American Small Business Revolving Loan Fund will be supported by a $1.5 million investment from the city's COVID-19 response and recovery fund Give2SF.

Outdoor museums, outdoor restaurant dining, limited religious and cultural services, indoor and outdoor retail (including malls), and outdoor fitness classes are allowed to reopen in Alameda County as of Friday, officials said. The revised order by the county health officer is based on a stable level of novel coronavirus hospitalizations over the past two weeks and a rate of positive tests that has dropped to 3.5 percent.

Bishop Bob Jackson and Acts Full Gospel Church of Oakland are partnering with the myCovidMD program to offer a free drive-through novel coronavirus antibody testing site from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the church, 1034 66th Ave. in Oakland. The free testing is intended to reach uninsured and underserved community members in Oakland.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Friday criticized San Francisco Superior Court for ending its policy of zero-bail amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, per a ruling last week the California Judicial Council.

Statewide, as of 3:00 p.m. Saturday, there are 169,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,424 deaths. On Friday, there were 165,416 cases and 5,360 deaths.

As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

