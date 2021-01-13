Law enforcement on high alert at California State Capitol ahead of possible protests

After pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in an attack that turned deadly, states are taking extra precaution to tighten security at capitol buildings, especially leading up to the presidential inauguration.

California officials released a statement on Wednesday regarding safety at the state capitol. They assured that the grounds will be secure and contingencies are in place, but they would not go into detail.



Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in the joint statement: "The Governor, Assembly and Senate are working together in close cooperation to ensure the safety of everyone who works in or visits the Capitol. While we cannot address specific security steps, we are in constant communication with the CHP, Senate and Assembly Sergeants, and local law enforcement to keep the people’s house safe."

The FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and again in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.