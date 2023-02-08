Lawsuit: Burlingame Massage Envy was aware sexual predator worked there

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against a Burlingame massage business over allegations of sexual assault.

The lawsuit, filed in San Mateo County Superior Court, includes allegations from a new victim who came forward to report that she had been sexually assaulted at the Massage Envy on Howard Avenue.

The woman identified as Jane Epstein said she was assaulted in 2017 by a therapist at Massage Envy who had been accused of sexual assault four years earlier.

Epstein said the business knew they had a sexual predator working for them.

"The Burlingame Massage Envy did not tell me he had sexually assaulted another woman in 2013. Instead they knowingly sent me into a dark room alone with a known sexual predator. How many other women did the Burlingame Massage Therapy allow to be assaulted," Epstein said.

Another therapist was arrested for sexual assault at the same location in 2017 which led to 20 victims coming forward.

Massage Envy has not yet responded to the lawsuit, but in the past has said it's "taking steps to stop and better investigate sexual assaults."