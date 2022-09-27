Fremont massage therapist charged with sexual assault of female clients

article

A Fremont massage therapist, who was arrested earlier this month, was charged for an alleged sexual assault of a woman in May 2022.

Abdul Basir Kadirzada, 71, of Fremont was arrested by Fremont Police Department on Sept. 16.

Based on the police investigation, the suspect allegedly touched a woman inappropriately during a treatment. Kadirzada worked out of a doctor's office as a contract employee on the 3900 block of Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont.

Officers arrested the suspect for several crimes based on their investigation. He faces eight felony counts, including sexual battery, false professional purpose, and sexual battery and sexual assault for allegedly victimizing two female clients.

The case is being presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Kadirzada has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.

Kardizada's next court date is Sept. 29 in Dublin.