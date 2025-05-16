Layoff notices canceled for San Francisco schools paraeducators and counselors

article

Final layoff notices for 34 counselors and 117 paraeducators with the San Francisco Unified School District were canceled, school officials announced on Friday.

Jobs spared

What we know:

In a news release, SFUSD officials characterized this development as a show of fiscal responsibility as well as a collaboration between the SF Board of Education, the district, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

In addition, the school now has funding for an additional 77 teachers for the 2025-2026 school year. Earlier this month, 162 classroom teachers were approved to be hired.

"Thanks to the hard work and collaboration with the state and our labor partners, we are thrilled to be able to restore essential positions that support our students and schools," said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su. "This is the result of deliberate, strategic planning and partnership at all levels. I fully recognize that behind every number is a person who has faced real uncertainty."

SFUSD had issued the final layoff notices out of an abundance of caution ahead of a state-imposed May 15 deadline.

SFUSD offered early retirement that was accepted by 378 employees, saving the district about $7 million over five years.

The district continues to meet with California Department of Education-appointed fiscal advisors in order to identify available funding.

While additional teachers will be hired, SFUSD said nine paraeducators' jobs had to be cut, but the district is working with the teacher's union to look at options for those paraeducators affected that would honor the collective bargaining agreement.

The district has agreed to outline budget reduction strategies through 2027-28.

Bay City News contributed to this report.