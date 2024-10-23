Letter-writing party at Manny's in San Francisco ahead of Election Day

San Francisco volunteers on Wednesday are writing letters to people in Nevada in order to get them to the polls to vote.

The letter-writing party is being hosted by Manny Yekutiel, owner of Manny's – a spot for political conversation and activism for years.

The event is a 24-hour marathon.

And the goal is to write 5,000 letters to people living in Nevada, a major presidential swing state.

He said the messages don't endorse one candidate or another, but simply ask the people to vote.

"It's about engaging the flock of San Franciscans that want to be part of this election, that want to do something to give them an opportunity to get involved," Yekutiel said. "So we're hoping for a large crowd of folks."

Voting in Nevada is already underway. Voters there have until Nov. 1 to cast ballots in person before having to wait until election day on Nov. 5.