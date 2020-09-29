Levi's Stadium, Oakland arena transform into voting centers

article

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday plan to announce that Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will be transformed into a voter center for the November election.

Team president Al Guido is poised to make an announcement from the stadium, alongside state and county leaders, including Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

In the East Bay, the Oakland A's has already teamed up with Alameda County to allow the former Oracle Arena to become an early voting location.

In-person voting at the arena will run from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

Voters can also drop off completed signed and sealed mail-in ballots at the arena starting Oct. 31.

