License plate recognition camera results in arrest for stolen vehicle, narcotics paraphernalia

Sausalito's license plate recognition camera received a hit Saturday afternoon that resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle that had exited off Highway 101 at the Alexander Avenue offramp.

Police said that narcotics paraphernalia was also recovered.

Sausalito police received the alert from the camera of a stolen 2013 Toyota Tacoma traveling through the city on Alexander Avenue. The truck was reported stolen in San Rafael on Friday.

Police searched the area and located the truck at the intersection of Bridgeway and Caledonia Street.

Officers removed and detained the driver, Patricia Friley, 30, of Novato. A search of Friley revealed that she was in possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Further investigation revealed that Friley reportedly had fled the scene of a traffic collision she was involved in shortly after exiting Highway 101. The California Highway Patrol is conducting the collision investigation.

Friley was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail for vehicle theft and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.