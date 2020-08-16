Lightning sparks fires across Bay Area counties from East to North Bay

Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires throughout the Bay Area on Monday, from the East Bay up north to Napa County, where 20 brush fires have been started by flashes from the sky.

A fresh vegetation fire popped up Monday morning in Alameda County at North Flynn and Comstock Road in Livermore.

Near Brentwood, homes were still being threatened by a cluster of fires called the "Deer Fire" in Contra Costa County in the shadow of Mount Diablo, which broke out on Sunday morning. As of Monday, it had burned 1,161 acres and was 0% contained.

On Sunday night, authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for homes along Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads.

East Contra Costa County Fire Battalion Chief Ross Macumber said there are up to 150 homes in that area that are "in the middle of the fire path, should the fire head that direction."

RELATED: Crews battling multiple vegetation fires sparked during Bay Area thunderstorm

Advertisement

One firefighter suffered a heat-related injury, but he is expected to be OK.

The other fire is in Alameda County called the "Marsh Fire" near Sunol, which firefighters say was likely started by Sunday morning lightning strikes. As of Monday, the weather was still a challenge as lightning strikes continued to flash in the background as firefighters worked to push back the blaze. As of early Monday, CalFire said the fire had grown to 850 acres with 0% containment.

But so far, fire crews on the ground and in the air have managed to keep the flames in the hills, away from most homes.

Farther north in Napa County, firefighters have been responding to 20 brush fires that have been started by lightning. Authorities have not yet provided information on the size of these fires.