Lincoln Fire near Marin City prompts Highway 101 delays, evacuation orders lifted

The Marin County Sheriff's Department and fire crews have stopped forward progress of the Lincoln Fire burning along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Marin City.

Highway 101 northbound is intermittently shut down at the Rodeo Exit. Authorities say to expect major delays.



One lane of northbound Highway 101 is open for commuters south of Marin City.

All evacuation and shelter in place orders have been lifted.





Fire officials have not said what may have caused the fire. They are asking people to avoid the area.

