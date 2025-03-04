Lineup announced for Fleet Week 2025

article

The Brief The 2025 air show will be the first ever to feature F-35 fighters from the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The annual aviation event will take place Oct. 10 through Oct. 12. This year's show is dedicated to the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary.



The performer lineup has been announced for this year's iteration of the annual Fleet Week air show.

The storied U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the aerial acrobatics, with additional performances by:

Fleet Week 2025 will take place from Oct. 10 through Oct. 12.

This year's air show is dedicated to the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary, and will be the first to feature performances by F-35 fighters from the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

"There's not a better air show lineup in North America than San Francisco Fleet Week 2025," said Jim Breen, Chairman and CEO of The Air Show Network. "The show has an incredible blend of all-time favorites, especially the Blue Angels, a special appearance by the Canadian Snowbirds, many specialty acts and a history making first with demonstrations by all three U.S. F-35 Fighters including the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force".

The backstory:

The San Francisco Fleet Week show is the only air show in the United States with a commercial airliner – the United 777 – performing a choreographed act, and this year's event also marks the Canadian Snowbirds' first appearance since 2017.

The show, presented by United Airlines, is held annually as part of the overall San Francisco Fleet Week celebration, which itself began in 1981. The aerials take place over the Bay between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.