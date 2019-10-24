List of schools closed because of Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

The Kincade Fire in northeast Sonoma County exploded to 10,000 acres morning as it continued to burn out-of-control in a westerly direction and was zero percent contained, Cal Fire announced early Thursday morning.

Wind-whipped Kincade Fire rages in Sonoma County

As a result, Cloverdale Unified and Healdsburg Unified school districts announced that they will close all schools because of the shifting winds and the the fire threat to their communities.

The current list of school closures for Thursday:

Alexander Valley School District

Cloverdale Unified School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Rincon Valley Union School District, specific schools only:

Whited Elementary

Binkley Elementary

Madrone Elementary

Sequoia Elementary

Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia Campus

Austin Creek Elementary

Santa Rosa City Schools District, specific schools only:

Hidden Valley Elementary

Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter

Rincon Valley Middle

Maria Carrillo High School

