List of schools closed because of Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - The Kincade Fire in northeast Sonoma County exploded to 10,000 acres morning as it continued to burn out-of-control in a westerly direction and was zero percent contained, Cal Fire announced early Thursday morning.
As a result, Cloverdale Unified and Healdsburg Unified school districts announced that they will close all schools because of the shifting winds and the the fire threat to their communities.
The current list of school closures for Thursday:
Alexander Valley School District
Cloverdale Unified School District
Geyserville Unified School District
Healdsburg Unified School District
Rincon Valley Union School District, specific schools only:
Whited Elementary
Binkley Elementary
Madrone Elementary
Sequoia Elementary
Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia Campus
Austin Creek Elementary
Santa Rosa City Schools District, specific schools only:
Hidden Valley Elementary
Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter
Rincon Valley Middle
Maria Carrillo High School