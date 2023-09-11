Little Debbie releases 4 limited-edition ice cream flavors

article

With fall quickly approaching, Little Debbie is giving your sweet tooth a jolt for the season inspired by some of their popular snacks.

The Tennessee-based dessert company, best known for its Oatmeal Creme Pies, Honey Buns, and Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, is launching four new limited-edition ice cream flavors.

Little Debbie launches four new limited edition ice cream flavors. One of the new flavors is Chocolate Chip Cream Pies ice cream. (Photo courtesy of Little Debbie/McKee Foods Corporation)

These delectable fall frozen treats are Apple Fruit Pies, which features a cinnamon vanilla ice cream swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbs, and Chocolate Chip Creme Pies, a vanilla creme-flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie pieces.

Their Turtle Brownies ice cream is a delicious brownie batter flavored with brownie dough, crushed peanuts, and a caramel swirl. And the fourth fall flavor is the Pumpkin Delights, a pumpkin-flavored ice cream with a spiced cookie swirl.

Little Debbie launches four new limited edition ice cream flavors. One of the new flavors is Pumpkin Delights ice cream. (Photo courtesy of Little Debbie/McKee Foods Corporation)

The new ice cream treats are available now at Walmart stores while supplies last and range in price from $2.74 to $3.99. Little Debbie debuted the items at Walmart on Sept. 2, according to a company release.

Little Debbie teamed up with Hudsonville Ice Cream, a family-owned and operated brand based in Michigan, to launch the tasty flavors.

Little Debbie launches four new limited edition ice cream flavors. One of the new flavors is Turtle Brownies ice cream. (Photo courtesy of Little Debbie/McKee Foods Corporation)

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



