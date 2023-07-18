Littlejohn's Candies closing Market Street location

Littlejohn's Candies is closing its San Francisco location.

The company has been in business for 99 years, but says its last day of operations at its Market Street shop will be Thursday.

In a note on its website, the company said it will be "taking a minute to breathe before beginning to look for a new location in the Bay Area."

Littlejohn's has served the mid-Market area for 11 years.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the mid-Market and Civic Center neighborhoods have seen an exodus of businesses since the pandemic.

Across the street, Uber, Reddit, Block and WeWork have left or plan to move out of 1455 Market St, mostly because employees can work remotely.

Also nearby, Twitter laid off the majority of employees after Elon Musk bought the company last year.



